WE WILL NOT GIVE PEOPLE UNREALISTIC PROMISES – KALABA

… says the high unemployment and cost of living are not helping Zambians

LUSAKA, SATURDAY, AUGUST 10,2024 (SMART EAGLES)

CITIZENS First President Harry Kalaba says he will not give Zambians unrealistic promises that the UPND have failed to fulfill.

Speaking on KBN TV, Mr. Kalaba said most promises made by the UPND have not been fulfilled.

Mr.Kalaba said the highest cost of living and unemployment levels are not helping the people of Zambia.

“Most promises have not been met by the UPND government. High unemployment levels and cost of living are not helping our people. Citizens First daily duty is to ensure that we study the environment and see how we can help solve the challenges that our people are going through so that we can work around that and I can report that we are firmly on the saddle and we are explaining to the people what we will do once we are given chance to form government in 2026,” Mr. Kalaba said.

“We are telling people that we are not just going to make promises that are unrealistic, remember the promises of 10hrs sworning in and the Dollar to Kwacha ratio reducing, these kinds of jokes we are not telling our people. We are telling our people that when you put us in government we will ensure that we bring back the glorious days when Late Kenneth Kaunda was President, ” the former Foreign Affairs Minister said.

And Mr. Kalaba said industrialization is at the epicenter of economic growth in Zambia.

He said Zambia has become a trading center and that there is need to promote value addition to most raw materials produced by the country.