‘We will not give up on our territories’ – Ukrainian MP



A Ukrainian MP tells the BBC they are “concerned” by Donald Trump’s conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin as “the end of the isolation of Putin means that there is an illusion that Putin wants peace”.

“How do we know that Putin really wants peace and wants to negotiate”, Kira Rudik asks, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, “and then who or what will make sure that Putin will keep his part of the bargain”.

Asked if she could conceive a time Ukraine agrees a settlement that would give up territory to Russia, Rudik says “we will not give up on our territories”.

“However, we may, as President Zelensky said, delay our goal to regain them.”

And questioned on if she can imagine a point that the Ukrainian president might sit across the negotiating table with Putin, Rudik says “he has not to be alone at this table… he has to have European leaders and hopefully President Trump by his side, otherwise it would not have any result.”- BBC