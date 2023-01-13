We will not make promises we won’t fulfil – Chrispin Chiinda

……as CALLERS BASH GOVERNMENT ON PAN AFRICAN RADIO PEOPLE’S DEBATE PROGRAMME.

Lusaka, Friday, January 13, 2023 ( Smart Eagles )

The Zambian people are seemingly fed up with the Inability by the New Dawn Government to perform to the expectation.

Today’s Pan African Radio People’s Debate which featured Socialist Party (SP) Member of the Management Committte Chrispin Chiinda had callers venting their anger at the new dawn Government over “lies” told to the Zambian people.

One of the callers identified as Allan Chama called for an early election to save the Zambians from what he termed as a Government without direction.

He advised Mr Chiinda and his fellow opposition leaders to unite and kick out the New Dawn Government from power.

“NIba Business people aba Teba Politician, abena Zambia balechula , lelo the people are saying that they made a mistake voting for the UPND. People are now failing to eat three times a day,”

Other callers were angered by the prolonged loadshedding and the continous increase in Commodity prices, contrary to what was promised before the Current Government assumed office.

And Mr Chiinda who is Popularly known as Chris Mall said the people’s anger is justified because things are hard in the country.

He said the prices of commodities have continued to skyrocket, a situation that has created discontent among the people.

Mr Chiinda has also stated that the Socialist Party will not make Promises that will not be fullfiled.