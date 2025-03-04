“We will now attack Catholic Bishop Gabriel Msipu Phiri…We will come for you”- Cornelius Mweetwa

Amb Emmanuel Mwamba writes:
Arrogance and Foolishness
I always wonder how quickly a sense of power and indestructible goes to the head of political leaders in power.
Check this statement;
“We will now attack Catholic Bishop Gabriel Msipu Phiri, AuxiliaryBishop of Chipata Diocese”, Chief Government Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa.” We will come for you”
Does a priest or bishop or Archbishop has or expresses personal view at the pulpit?
What wrong did Bishop Msipu Phiri do by stating a fact, that Zambians are suffering and President Hichilema has failed to honour his campaign promises?
Mwamba you are lying as usual, Mweetwa said “we will be responding to you as an individual.” about the priest. And he is clear that they will respond to his dishonest criticisms of government. There is no mention of attack or coming for anyone.
Someone commented on a different article that you are busy hiding and looking for relevance before you jail time (I am paraphrasing). We all know you lie like breathing, but you now are exhibiting verbal diarrhea.
Get a life, a plane ticket and come back for your court case, but stop LYING.
Are you Mweetwa’s lap dog?
No, jackass. Try listening and not making stupid comments.
What a stupid man, this Mweetwa.
Why not just tell the Bishop exactly what you have achieved in 4 years?
The Bishops speak on behalf of the Church and the people. They have done that for centuries, so do not take it personal, just do your jobs iwe.
You can not win any fight with the Catholic Church, but you are welcome to try, if you are indeed stupid.
Reject tribalism, corruption and oppression.
Vote wisely in 2026.
Kikikiki it seems the reporter is a nondegree holder mwe
Useless political Bishops. Don’t respect them anymore while they are working with tu disorganised opposition. They are hynas in sheepskin. They do not control anything in this country and their influence is exaggerated. Their attitude to the Government is disdainful as they clearly show their partisan interests. Using the pulpit on vain. These are same people who supported ECL but they lost together with him and are still bitter. God is for all especially the unfairly accused ones.