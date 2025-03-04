“We will now attack Catholic Bishop Gabriel Msipu Phiri…We will come for you”- Cornelius Mweetwa

Amb Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Arrogance and Foolishness



I always wonder how quickly a sense of power and indestructible goes to the head of political leaders in power.





Check this statement;



“We will now attack Catholic Bishop Gabriel Msipu Phiri, AuxiliaryBishop of Chipata Diocese”, Chief Government Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa.” We will come for you”





Does a priest or bishop or Archbishop has or expresses personal view at the pulpit?



What wrong did Bishop Msipu Phiri do by stating a fact, that Zambians are suffering and President Hichilema has failed to honour his campaign promises?