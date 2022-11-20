WE WILL ONLY TELEVISE 24 PUT OF 64 QATAR WORLD 🌍 CUP 🏆 MATCHES, SAYS ZNBC

The Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation ZNBC has acquired rights to broadcast 24 out of the 64 Qatar FIFA World Cup matches.

Marketing and Sales Director SUZEN MALATA has disclosed that ZNBC will broadcast the first matches this SUNDAY around 18:00.

The 19:00 hours Main News on SUNDAY will be postponed to 20:30 hours, Malata added.

MALATA explains that ZNBC is committed to informing its viewers on the changes to other programmes, as a result of the broadcast of the World Cup Matches.

She further added that ZNBC will in its broadcast series of the QATAR FIFA World Cup matches, carry commentaries in ZAMBIA’s seven major local languages.

By ZNBC