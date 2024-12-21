WE WILL PETITION – LUNGU



By Henry MWENJENGA



Former Chawama member of parliament and corrupt witch Edgar Lungu has declared that his Tonse COOPERATIVE candidate won yesterday’s by-election in Kawambwa.





And Lungu has said that he will petition the election in the constitutional court adding that he spent one month campaigning in the area and that losing was not near his Plan B.





Lungu and his cronies last night tried to cause violence and apply their old die hard behaviour but people of Kawambwa still voted against them.





Nason Musonda from UPND won the election becoming the first UPND member of parliament in the area since it’s formation.





Hakainde Hichilema has been making steady progress in winning people’s support in this part of the country by explaining his vision and now delivering development equitably.





In 2021 elections, Lungu got 14, 000 votes in Kawambwa and Hichilema got about 6, 000 votes and now tables have turned with Hichilema’s candidate getting over 5, 000 votes while Lungu’s candidate getting 3, 000.



Lungu during his campaigns used to lie to people of Luapula that Hakainde Hichilema was a lame man and that once elected as President he would sale the entire province to the foreigners, a lie that people of Luapula themselves have proved as typical witchcraft.- Koswe