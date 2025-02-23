We will start arresting parents who are not taking children to school, warns Hichilema

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has warned that government will soon start arresting parents who are keeping their children home by not taking them to school.

Speaking during the Ncwala Traditional Ceremony in Chipata yesterday, President Hichilema stated that government had introduced the free education policy, a reason enough for every parent to put their children in school.

He said it was a serious crime for parents to deprive their children of their right to education when government was not only offering free education but food too.

“We made this commitment that we will look after our people by providing free education. We will start arresting those parents who are not taking their children to school. We are paying for their fees and food so you have no reason to keep them home,” said President Hichilema.

The President further stated that government was working on irrigation projects so that the country does not suffer the consequences of a drought any more.

“Nobody has died of hunger despite having the one of the worst droughts in living memory. We made this commitment that we will look after our people that they would not die of hunger.”

“Chilala or no chilala, we shall have food going forward, that’s what we are working on because we are bringing about irrigation,” stated the Head of State.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, February 23, 2025