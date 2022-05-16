WE WONT ALLOW TRIBAL THIEVES ON THE POLITICAL GROUND

By Beene Hachoombwa

Seems our colleagues from the left side can’t learn a lesson over their continued tribalism and teaming which the nation rejected on the 12th of August, 2021.

Zambians will agree with me that PF is led by Hon. Given lubinda as acting President and Nakachinda happens to be the loudest they are using to insult the President and the new dawn government ,maybe we should assume that he never had an opportunity to steal because he was the shortest serving cabinet minister for 2months.

One would wonder when PF says they are rebranding cause Zambians don’t get back to their ex, In this case the PF.

Maybe let’s take a look at the picture and the visit at paramount chief chitumukulu palace, Was Given Lubinda there?

Was the outspoken Nakachinda present?

Are you thinking what am thinking???

Tribalism ambassadors at work.

If they where talking about national issues, why was their acting President and chairman in charge of information Nakacinda not in attendance? Cause they are key in discussing national development as opposition, what is the role of amb. Mwamba in the PF that outsmarts the acting President hon. Lubinda in the said visit?

I leave it to the Zambians to judge.

Mr.lubinda and Nakachinda look at your lives and do an analysis on the picture and visit with what was said.