WE WON’T BE FIXATED ON SMALL CRIMES LIKE STEALING CHICKENS – DPP



DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions Gilbert Phiri says the National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) will not be fixated on punishing a child for stealing a loaf of bread because he is a destitute or grown man stealing a chicken for his starving family.



And Phiri has warned those stealing cancer drugs and medicines in general that they were committing a grave crime with a moral aspect to it that society must not ignore, adding that NPA was committed to ensuring that this type of crime did not go unpunished.



Speaking during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chandler Institute of Justice (CIJ) at the NPA offices in Lusaka today, Phiri said NPA would look at offences in context, saying while condemning societal criminal elements to prison, the law should evolve to reflect social economic circumstances.



Phiri said his office was resolute in drafting laws that reflected the evolution of the criminal justice system.



He said it had always perplexed him to see so much overcrowding in prisons.



“The convicts are kept at the expense of the Zambian people. Most of the cases could be mediated and reconciliation effected. Of course, the victims of these crimes could be offered restitution if the offenders



