We won’t fail the people of Haiti – Kenya’s president William Ruto

Kenya’s President William Ruto has welcomed the UN Security Council’s vote approving the deployment of a Kenya-led police mission to Haiti.
He said they would not fail the people of Haiti, adding that for Kenya, the mission was of “special significance and critical urgency”.
On Monday, the UN adopted a resolution authorising the mission to support Haiti police in combating gangs that have taken control of large parts of the country, waging terror on residents and killing hundreds.
Mr Ruto says the situation in Haiti is a matter of “humanitarian consideration” and requires collective action.
“In our struggle, we always had friends, not an overwhelming multitude of powerful allies, yet nevertheless true, loyal and determined friends. The people of Haiti, our dear friends, today stand in need. It is our fundamental moral obligation to be their friend indeed, by standing with them,” he said.
However, some critics have opposed or expressed criticism over the mission and the ability of Kenyan police to take on Haiti’s gangs.
Former Kenyan chief justice Willy Mutunga told the BBC Newsday programme on Tuesday that it was “unconstitutional” to send officers there without consulting the Kenyan people “on a matter that is very important”.
Rights group Amnesty International has called for a “thorough” examination of “the mission’s human rights and humanitarian implications before deployment”.
Organisation of American States, the UN and the Caribbean multilateral body have all failed to bring order to Haiti. What will William Ruto’s Kenya do differently to make a failed state such as Haiti work? If Ruto was itching to behave like a big brother, he should have tried next-door South Sudan where there’s no language barrier. In Haiti, it’s not just a matter of disarming the gangs. It’s also about making essential state organs and the economy work for the common good: collecting taxes and spending the money sensibly.
Thank you Mr. Ruto, for the kind gesture. Any effort to bring some relief to the suffering masses of Haiti is welcome.
The people of Haiti should not be left to the mercies of gangs while the world discusses their plight in posh hotels and conference fora.
How I wish more African states would take up this challenge. We are our brother’s keeper.