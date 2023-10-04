We won’t fail the people of Haiti – Kenya’s president William Ruto

Kenya’s President William Ruto has welcomed the UN Security Council’s vote approving the deployment of a Kenya-led police mission to Haiti.

He said they would not fail the people of Haiti, adding that for Kenya, the mission was of “special significance and critical urgency”.

On Monday, the UN adopted a resolution authorising the mission to support Haiti police in combating gangs that have taken control of large parts of the country, waging terror on residents and killing hundreds.

Mr Ruto says the situation in Haiti is a matter of “humanitarian consideration” and requires collective action.

“In our struggle, we always had friends, not an overwhelming multitude of powerful allies, yet nevertheless true, loyal and determined friends. The people of Haiti, our dear friends, today stand in need. It is our fundamental moral obligation to be their friend indeed, by standing with them,” he said.

However, some critics have opposed or expressed criticism over the mission and the ability of Kenyan police to take on Haiti’s gangs.

Former Kenyan chief justice Willy Mutunga told the BBC Newsday programme on Tuesday that it was “unconstitutional” to send officers there without consulting the Kenyan people “on a matter that is very important”.

Rights group Amnesty International has called for a “thorough” examination of “the mission’s human rights and humanitarian implications before deployment”.