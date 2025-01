We won’t show what we have done for Dandy – Nkandu





SPORTS, Youth, and Arts Minister Elvis Nkandu says the government will not disclose the support it has provided to the family of the late singer, Wesley Chibambo, popularly known as Dandy Krazy.





“Government will not disclose the contribution and what we want to do for the late singer because that is tantamount to showing off,” he said.

“But I want to say that B Flow and the widow know