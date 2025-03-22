We your size are here, stop abusing our children -Justice Minister Princess Kasune

We your size are here, stop abusing our children – Kasune

MINISTER of Justice, Princess Kasune has rebuked the perpetrators who have continued to engage in sexual abuse against children, calling for a halt to the rampant scourge of sexual violence that has plagued the country.

The past few weeks have been marred by numerous reports of sexual violence, each more shocking and disturbing than the last.

Kasune expressed dismay and outrage at the fact that children have continued to be victimised for sexual gratification.

Kasune emphasised the importance of addressing the underlying societal issues that contribute to child sexual abuse, asserting that stronger laws and enforcement alone will not be enough to eradicate the problem.

As the champion of justice that she is, Kasune challenged men to confront the immorality of their actions.

“Men who prey on children, why are you targeting our little children when there are women your own age who would welcome your attention. Why are you choosing to violate the innocence of our children,” Kasune asked while her fellow Members of Parliament backed her.

“Nichinji chochitika kansi (what’s going on), we your age groups are ready to take you in because we are in our finals and every woman between the age of 40 and 50 knows they are in their finals years, stop abusing our children.”

“When you rape and defile our children, you commit a grave and unforgivable crime, you violate their bodies, their minds, and their trust in humanity because how can you claim to have any moral values or principles when you engage in such reprehensible behaviour,” she questioned.

Kasune added that this is a serious matter that needs concerted efforts to be addressed with the utmost seriousness and urgency.

By Sharon Zulu

Kalemba March 22, 2025