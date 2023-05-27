WE ZAMBIANS ARE ACTUALLY AN ENEMY OF OURSELVES- Simon Mwewa Lane

Simon Mwewa Lane Television



WE ZAMBIANS ARE ACTUALLY AN ENEMY OF OURSELVES.

Look at Heroes’ Stadium 🏟️, a structure that falls apart every single day because of lack of maintenance and upkeep.

Today I walked around the entire building and the thing is actually a WHITE ELEPHANT.

It doesn’t make a profit, it costs more to run it than the revenue it brings in. The Zambian Government still owes the contractor a huge amount of money even though the construction is complete.

It’s under utilized because The Ministry Of Sports doesn’t prioritize its upkeep. The parking area is over taken by weeds and is littered with mountains of trash.

Furthermore, the residents of Mandevu and Matero feel entitled to walk through its gate without paying because according to them, they can’t afford the gate fees.

What I witnessed tonight at the Yo Maps’ Concert was beyond description.

The Zambians living mukomboni have a different outlook on life. For them, everything must be given on a silver plate and they hate anyone who has used their hard earned money to buy a ticket.

I was attacked by people wearing UPND T-SHIRTS tonight and they wanted to steal property. I put my phone in my pocket while clutching it in my hand. 5 thugs surrounded me and began to punch me in the head. One guy reaches in my pocket, I looked at him and said, you’re not taking my phone.

Another guy wanted to grab my bag in full view of the powerless police. I held my bag tightly and screamed “Siutenga bag yanga” [ you’re not taking my bag ] and I could see it in their eyes, the only reason they attacked me was because I bought my own ticket but they wanted to gain free access to the venue without payment.

Zambia oh Zambia, I worry for you. Your future isn’t bright.

SMLtv