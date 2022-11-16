Wearing party regalia is a fundamental right – GBM

….as he calls on HH to rein-in his party cadres

15.11.2022

Patriotic Front aspiring candidate for the position of President, Mr. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, also known as GBM, has defended the wearing of party regalia in public places such as markets and bus stops as a fundamental right protected and guaranteed by the Zambian constitution.

Mr. Mwamba says wearing party colors amounts to the right to hold information, hold beliefs, as well as share and disseminate them. By wearing party regalia, Mr. Mwamba says, the individual is sharing their party association, political identity and beliefs, practices that are clearly protected in the bill of rights.

“Political parties are constantly in the competition for members and ideas. Therefore, wearing party regalia helps in this exercise”, the former Kasama lawmaker said.

Contrary to some UPND cadres that associate party regalia with provocation, Mr. Mwamba says the practice is an established one on the Zambian political scene going back to the days of UNIP. While the practice is more intense during election periods, Mr. Mwamba says party regalia is worn way after that, sometimes as ordinary clothes.

Mr. Mwamba has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to rein-in his party cadres whose statements on such fundamental rights have the potential to undermine the democratic credentials of this country.

These democratic credentials, the opposition politician says, are the very reason that Zambia has continued to be regarded as a respectable member of the international community and a destination for foreign direct investment.

Therefore, the chairman of mobilization in the Central Committee of the former ruling party says, any statement that threatens democracy threatens Zambia’s international credibility and foreign investment.

“Unless and until national leaders step in quickly and correct misleading statements, some party cadres can recklessly undermine national development, peace and stability”, Mr. Mwamba has warned.

ISSUED BY MR. GEOFFREY BWALYA MWAMBA

PF ASPIRING CANDIDATE FOR THE POSITION OF PARTY PRESIDENT