We’ll continue participating in elections despite UPND vote buying – Socialist Party

We’ll continue participating in elections despite UPND vote buying – SP

By Mubanga Mubanga and Esther Chisola

Socialist Party (SP) media director Brian Hapunda says the party will continue participating in by-elections despite vote buying by the ruling UPND.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, on the recently held by- elections, where UPND won 8 out 9 wards, Hapunda said the by-elections were characterised by vote buying using state resources.

"What we want to caution the ruling party is, they can only do so much, and be able to buy votes in by-elections. But the ball game is different…