We’ll defend ourselves against violent activities – Nakacinda

TONSE Alliance secretary general Raphael Nakacinda, has issued a stern warning to UPND members, cautioning them against provoking violence during the upcoming parliamentary by-elections in Pambashe and Petauke.

Mr Nakacinda warned that if violence is instigated, the Tonse Alliance will defend themselves.

“We are on the ground, working hard to ensure that the elections are peaceful,” Mr Nakacinda said. “However, if the UPND attempts to induce violence, we will not hesitate to defend ourselves