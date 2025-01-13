WE’LL DEREGISTER POLITICAL PARTIES WITH MORE THAN ONE PRESIDENT, SG – GOV’T





WE will deregister political entities that are failing to adhere to their own constitutions by having more than one president or secretary general, says Home Affairs and Internal Security Permanent Secretary Josephs Akafumba.





In an interview, Saturday, Akafumba advised political parties to adhere to the provisions of the Societies Act. "We have seen the mushrooming of not only political parties, but now political individuals and political anarchists failing to adhere to their own constitutions by having more than one president or secretary general.





We will deregister such political entities because they have failed to abide by their own constitution. The law empowers us to deregister such political parties and entities that have now become political anarchists,” he said.



Newsdiggers