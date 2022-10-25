WELL DESERVED: Pilato’s Independence Day Honour

Laura Miti writes:-

Pilato’s presidential honour is beyond deserved. No one in civil society was at much personal danger from PF cadres, as Fumba was. They hated him with a passion. It was almost a case of uli muguys fye, who do you think you are.

For years, chap could not walk freely, his yard was invaded by known cadres, the audio threats on his life were vicious. More than once, he had to be moved to secret locations for his safety.

Most debilitating for his family was that he could not make a living. Holding a concert would be sure death.

Still he spoke for Zambia, as he continues to do.

As we headed towards the 2021 elections, one of my biggest unspoken fears was – what will happen to Pilato if PF wins.

Congratulations ba Prophet!