Hiyvie Hamududu has praised President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) for managing to secure the International Monitory Fund (IMF) 1.3 billion bailout fund for Zambia.

The IMF has just approved the long awaited fund for the Southern Africa county that is grappling with debt of about $15 Billion.

Hamududu an Economist and leader of the opposition Party for National Unity (PNU) says the IMF is the feasible option for Zambia’s economic situation.

“In our current foreign debt distress situation and prevailing global economic play, the IMF backed economic reform programme remains the most feasible solution,” Hamududu said.

He said the USD 1.3 billion IMF supported economic reform programme approval deserves commendation!

“This is good for our economic recovery process, so well done President Hakainde Hichilema and your team for this milestone, a good base for further positive economic reforms,” said Hamududu.

But other opposition parries feel IMF was not the best option.

Socialist Party president Fred M’membe says IMF has never helped Zambia predicting it would end in tears.