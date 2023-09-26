Well done President Hichilema for creating some roles for the former Vice Presidents.- Dickson Jere

THE VICE PRESIDENTS
By Dickson Jere
It appears President Hakainde Hichilema has found some roles for former Vice Presidents. He recently sent Nevers Mumba to Zimbabwe to monitor election as part of the SADC team. He has also sent Enoch Kavindele to Eswatini for a similar mission. This will keep the former number twos busy and engaged after they left office.
You see, the former Vice Presidents in Zambia are usually neglected. No support whatsoever after leaving office and yet their bosses – former Presidents – have lifetime pension and benefits. Former Presidents and their spouses are entitled to house, vehicles and workers until death. They also receive 80 percent salary of the incumbent President.
In 2016, we amended the Constitution and introduced a runningmate clause for the Vice Presidency. This means that Vice President is how an elected person alongside the President. When there is vacancy in the office of the Presidency – the Vice President automatically takes over without any by-election. Unlike in the past, the Vice President cannot be fired nilly-willy by the President.
I, therefore, would like to see the amendment being effected to the Benefits of Former President Act, Chapter 15 of the Laws of Zambia, to include the Vice Presidents. They should be entitled to similar benefits of former President as long as they are not active in politics.
Well done President Hakainde Hichilema for creating some roles for the former Vice Presidents. In the past, some lived in squalor and quite embarrassing so. They were forgotten!
I slightly disagree. Is it just politicians who should be entitled to a decent pension and retirement package? Not a word on that from Dick Jere.
Dickson Here always provides insight to his debate of National issues. I always enjoy taping into his wisdom. Mr Jere may God bless you. On the issue of former vice Presidents I fully support Mr Jere s suggestion to amend the Retired Presidents Act to include the Vice President especially now the the Vice President is a running mate to the President.
We should actually be scrapping these excessive benefits and trimming the list instead of expanding it. There are too many parasites living off the national treasury.
The speaker of the national assembly has similar conditions to those of a retired president. We have to build him/her a house on retirement.
What we should be doing right now is taking a second look at all those who have such conditions, for instance, Constitutional office holders, and considering taking some off this list.
Imagine building ECL a house! He is worth US$700billionby some estimates. Or building HH a house. It is ridiculous. We take care of all their needs while they are in office. They donot spend a ngwee.
This talk of extending the same conditions to vice presidents must be discouraged. We are a poor nation with limited resources. We cannot be spending huge amounts of money on a few individuals. Just look at the Maureen Mwanawasa saga!
Sorry, meant US$700million.