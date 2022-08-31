We’ll find ways to bring Lusambo to our office if he doesn’t show up today – ACC

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says it will find ways to have Bowman Lusambo at its offices for questioning if he fails to show up even today.

In an interview, ACC Public Relations Manager Timothy Moono said Lusambo failed to appear for a second time yesterday because he had a High Court case.

Lusambo was initially scheduled to appear for questioning on Friday at 14:00 hours, but rescheduled

Credit: News Diggers