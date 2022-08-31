We’ll find ways to bring Lusambo to our office if he doesn’t show up today – ACC
THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says it will find ways to have Bowman Lusambo at its offices for questioning if he fails to show up even today.
In an interview, ACC Public Relations Manager Timothy Moono said Lusambo failed to appear for a second time yesterday because he had a High Court case.
Lusambo was initially scheduled to appear for questioning on Friday at 14:00 hours, but rescheduled
Credit: News Diggers
Coward Mouse Dozer,
Show up comrade or BOMA IZA BWELA