Well, go well Tutwa, our fearless legal fundi. You have left us an example of your courage of convictions- Dr Chitalu Chilufya

Dr Chitalu Chilufya Writes…

In the fog of grief that has enveloped us since that painful Saturday morning of December 3, it was possible to imagine that this was just a rouse.

Tutwa can’t pass on just like that.

But five days without Tutwa feels like five years under a debilitating weight of an expected, punishing loss.

Today, putting to rest this gallant son of the soil has been one of my most painful losses in many years. I knew him as a friend, my lawyer and one of the foremost defenders of civil liberties.

The political and legal orientation of Tutwa was skewed towards justice for all especially the indigent of our society.

His, was a dream of a free and just Zambia for all. He pursued this with unapologetic clarity. His interventions were made with the clearest of thought.

His dream has been painfully cut short; at such a youthful age in the prime of his illustrious career.

As my dependable legal counsel of many years, this is not just a loss of a political friend but a very, very personal loss of someone who occupied a very central place in my life.

Well, go well Tutwa, our fearless legal fundi. You have left us an example of your courage of convictions.

You ran your race with distinction and sufficient honour. Today we honour your memory with grace and gratitude for the many lives you touched.

HON.Dr Chitalu Chilufya PATRIOTIC FRONT (PF) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE|MANSA CENTRAL MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT

Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential Candidate Dr Chitalu Chilufya lays wreaths on the late HON. TUTWA S Ngulube ‘s grave . Hon. Ngulube has finally been put to rest in Kabwe.