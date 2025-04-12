WE’LL MANAGE LOAD SHEDDING, NOT ELIMINATE IT – ZESCO
ZESCO Limited Board Chairperson Vickson Ncube says the power utility company will only manage load shedding, and not eliminate it.
Speaking when he appeared before the Committee on Parastatal Bodies, Thursday, Committee Chairperson Dr Chitalu Chilufya wanted to find out when Zesco would eliminate load shedding.
And in response, Ncube said the country committed some structural errors by placing all power stations on the Southern rivers.
“I’ll submit chair that we will manage load shedding and not eliminate it. There are some structural errors we did in the past, all of us. It was to station all our power stations on the southern rivers, we put our eggs in one basket”.
So,load shedding can be eliminated if power stations are also installed in the North
Rather rethorical question.
The question to zesco was “when not how” as you want to place emphasis.
Due to climate change the investment in hydro power has come to bite us. The more power diversity we have the better our chances of eliminating loadshedding.
Electric power supply rationing is an operational issue. The Zesco board chair should stay away from being the mouthpiece of the company on load management issues. It’s just not his responsibility.