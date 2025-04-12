WE’LL MANAGE LOAD SHEDDING, NOT ELIMINATE IT – ZESCO



ZESCO Limited Board Chairperson Vickson Ncube says the power utility company will only manage load shedding, and not eliminate it.



Speaking when he appeared before the Committee on Parastatal Bodies, Thursday, Committee Chairperson Dr Chitalu Chilufya wanted to find out when Zesco would eliminate load shedding.



And in response, Ncube said the country committed some structural errors by placing all power stations on the Southern rivers.



“I’ll submit chair that we will manage load shedding and not eliminate it. There are some structural errors we did in the past, all of us. It was to station all our power stations on the southern rivers, we put our eggs in one basket”.



News Diggers