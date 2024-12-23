‘We’ll see about that!’ Trump issues vague threat to President of Panama after statement

Donald Trump on Sunday once again reaffirmed his desire to take back the Panama Canal.

“We will demand that the Panama Canal be returned,” Trump declared a day earlier. He took to his own social media site, Truth Social, to issue a threat to local Panama officials about the famous Panama Canal.

The next day, it was reported that the President of Panama said, “As president, I want to clearly state that every square meter of the Panama Canal and its adjoining zone is Panama’s and will remain so.”

Trump responded Sunday afternoon, replying to that quote with a vague and cryptic, “We’ll see about that!”

In a separate post, Trump wrote, “Welcome to the United States Canal,” with a photo.