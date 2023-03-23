WE’LL TAKE A NUMBER OF LEGISLATION TO PARLIAMENT TO UNLOCK ECONOMIC SECTORS – HH

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA says government will this year take a number of legislation to parliament aimed at unlocking various economic sectors.



President HICHILEMA says this is one of the ways government is tackling the inherent issues affecting the flow of investment and trade into the country.



Speaking during the Official Opening of the ABSA House, the Head of State explained that to accelerate economic growth, Government established the Presidential Delivery Unit which will implement high priority government programs and projects.

He said the bank should consider working with Government in various economic sectors such as green energy through the public private partnerships model.



And, President HICHILEMA has congratulated SAMUEL MAIMBO for being the first Zambian to be appointed vice President at the world bank



And, Finance Minister, SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE congratulated the Absa Bank for constructing the ABSA house and called on them to continue working government through Public Private Partnership -PPP- model of financing of various economic projects.

At the same event, Bank of Zambia Deputy Governor for Administration REKHA MHANGO said the bank will continue to provide a conducive environment for banks to thrive.



And ABSA Group Board Chairperson, SELLO MOLOKO praised government for its efforts put in place measures to stabilize the economy.

Meanwhile, ABSA Zambia Managing Director MIZINGA MELU said the bank has in over 3 years transacted 650 million dollars into various economic sectors such as agriculture, mining.