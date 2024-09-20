Wendy Williams’ Guardian Sues A&E Networks Over ‘Exploitative’ Documentary

Wendy Williams’ guardian has filed a lawsuit against A&E over the “exploitative” documentary the network aired about the media personality earlier this year.

People obtained documents on Tuesday (September 17), confirming Sabrina Morrissey is suing A&E, Lifetime, EOne Productions and more over the February 2024 airing of Where Is Wendy Williams?, a documentary that portrayed her struggles with alcohol addiction, cognitive decline and health issues.

Morrissey claims the filmmakers filmed Williams without her consent, knowing she was vulnerable in her current state as she is suffering from dementia, and profited from her suffering. She also tried to file a motion to stop the series before it aired, but the network went ahead with it anyway – while Williams only received $82,000 for it.

The suit seeks compensation to cover Williams’ lifelong medical care and demands an end to the documentary’s distribution.



Upon its airing, fans immediately took to social media over concerns that the series should not have been filmed.

One user wrote: “There shouldn’t be any cameras in front of her at this state[.] All she needs is family, care , support and healing. This woman has been through a lot and is still going through it, Losing her Mom[,] Her marriage ending[,] And her health struggles [heartbroken emoji]”



Another user included a scene from the show in their commentary, writing: “I thought this #Lifetime docuseries was bout her making a comeback? A highlight reel of her legacy? A step back into that fun/messy host – instead Wendy’s on repeat, completely inebriated & deteriorating before our eyes? Something’s not right bout this show #WhereIsWendyWilliams”

Another user added: ” To be completely truthful, the #WhereIsWendyWilliams documentary should have never happened. It looks like just another way to make money off her. Why are we being shown this woman at her lowest? Why?”



A fourth commenter was even more emphatic, calling for retribution towards whoever greenlit the show.

“I want to know who signed off on this documentary, and who is making money from it. That person needs to get dragged to the pits of hell. #WhereIsWendyWilliams,” they wrote.