Wendy Williams says that Diddy will go to prison for life… “You don’t know things that I knew about Diddy back in the day”

Wendy Williams is certain Sean “Diddy” Combs will never get out of jail.

The former talk show host, 60, called into “The Breakfast Club” on Jan 16. and was asked what she thought about Sean “Diddy” Combs, 55, being arrested for s£x trafficking and racketeering last year.

“Diddy will go to prison for life, people,” Williams predicted.

“You don’t know things that I knew about Diddy back in the day,” she added about the rapper, who is being held in a Brooklyn federal jail as he awaits his trial in May.

“And you know what, it’s about time,” said Williams. “It is about time. Diddy done.”