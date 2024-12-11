WE’RE ADDRESSING TANZANIA’S WITHDRAW OF MAIZE SUPPLY – GOVT
CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has urged citizens not to worry about Tanzania’s decision to withdraw from supplying maize to the country because government is addressing the issue.
Last week, Tanzania’s National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) notified the Zambian government of its move to stop supplying maize due to Zambia’s failure to fulfil contractual obligations regarding payment.
Commenting in an interview, Mweetwa said several government ministries were dealing with the matter.
“All I can say about that one is that that transaction is being handled by the government through its relevant agencies such as DMMU. As you know that importation is bordering on this drought and disaster situation and also the Food Reserve Agency”.
News Diggers
This is very embarrassing.
They have started accruing debt.
This is why he should not have sold the maize reserves that ECL left.
Vote wisely in 2026.
Brain jammed just like your ECL.
Even if that maize was not sold to pay back the farmers Zambia was still going to ask for more due to the extended effects.
Your ECL did pay the farmers, some up to 3 farming seasons Ask Hon. Mutolo to give you records to appreciate why they sold part of the maize.
MWANYALA
2026 FORWARD WITH HH7 paka 20 sate 1.