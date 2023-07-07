WE’RE CONTEMPLATING RESERVING SOME VXs FOR VISITING VVIPs – TAYALI

By Mwenya Mofya

TRANSPORT and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali says government is contemplating reserving some of the VX motor vehicles for high-level meetings to transport visiting Heads of State.

Two months ago, Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa directed public service employees to surrender all brand new VX motor vehicles to the Ministry of Transport and Logistics for safe keeping before they are sold.

In…

