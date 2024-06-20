We’re going through the worst under UPND – Dr Ng’oma

ALL the economic and governance parameters are worse under President Hakainde Hichilema than they were during the time of Edgar Lungu, a political analyst has charged.

Dr Alex Ng’oma said that it is misleading for Mr Cornelius Mweetwa, the Chief Government Spokesperson to claim that “things are better now under Mr Hichilema than they would have been had Mr Lungu continued governing the country.”

“What does he mean by “better” in this case? When the parameters today are worse than they were under Edgar Lungu?

“He should explain if the Kwacha to the dollar which today is about K26 is better than the dollar was at K15 under Edgar Lungu. He should explain if the price of fertiliser which is over K1, 000 today is in his own words better than under Edgar Lungu at K750, he should explain if the price of fuel at over K30 today is better than it was during Edgar Lungu’s time around K16 and so on,” Dr Ng’oma said.