WE’RE IN TALKS TO MOVE INTERCITY BUS TERMINUS TO MAKENI – GOVT



LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says government is in talks with private players and NAPSA to see if the Lusaka Intercity Bus Terminus can be moved to Makeni area.



Speaking on Phoenix FM’s ‘Let the People Talk’, Tuesday, Nkombo said the Ministry had realised that the station’s location was overwhelming motorists, thus the need to move it. “Let me just tell you what we are trying to do as a ministry.



We first realised that the Intercity Bus Station, where it is located, it is overwhelming motorists, so we are into conversations with some private players and with also NAPSA to see if we can move the Intercity Bus Station to somewhere near the Shoprite Makeni.



News Diggers