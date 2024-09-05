We’re in talks with Russians over nuclear energy – Fred M’membe

We’re in talks with Russians over nuclear energy – M’membe



By Angela Muchinshi

SOCIALIST Party leader Fred M’membe says he’s in talks with Russians over nuclear energy.



And Dr M’membe says in terms of expanding power generation, PF performed better than UPND.



Dr M’membe also says President Hakainde Hichilema only listens to himself and his inner demons.



Speaking when he featured on Prime TV’s Oxygen of Democracy, Monday, Dr M’membe said SP didn’t have to wait until they formed government to find alternative solutions to the power crisis…