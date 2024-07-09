WE’RE INVESTIGATING DOCTORS, NURSES FOR FRAUD – NHIMA

THE National Health Insurance Management Authority says it is investigating some doctors and nurses in government hospitals who are issuing prescriptions and directing patients to purchase drugs from private facilities at a hiked amount.

And NHIMA Director General Micheal Njapau says the authority will go ahead to revise the benefits package in order to remove some services. Speaking when he featured on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Njapau lamented that some health care providers were engaging in fraudulent activities.

“Health insurance, world over, there’s a level of cheating, fraud. The problem we’ve had here is some disgruntled health care providers who think NHIMA is a cash cow where they want to get rich. That’s a matter we’ve been

News Diggers