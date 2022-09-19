WE’RE NOT HOMOSEXUAL ,THAT WAS JUST AN ACT DEVAOS RESPONDS

They write:

We would like to address the issue of the pictures going round on social media about us being Lesbians.

First and foremost we want to apologise to everyone who has gotten this in a wrong way and we want to state clearly that the pictures going round on social media are not a true reflection of us.

Those pictures were taken in October,2020 and some one has seen it fit to just reduce us and pull us down.

What ever is seen in the pictures was just an act and not what it seem to be.We stand to condemn Homo- Sexual and we are not Lesbians.

Stay glued to the page we will go live to clarify more on this matter.