WE’RE NOT LIKE OTHER PARTIES WHICH HAD SYNDICATES FUNDING THEM – MWEETWA

By Nakaonga Nakaonga

UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the main funders of party activities are members of parliament who contribute about K500,000 per month.

Mweetwa adds that the only time corporate entities donate to the party is during fundraising events which are done publicly.

Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) Executive Director Maurice Nyambe recently challenged the UPND to disclose which corporat…

