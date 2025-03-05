We’re not scared of you – Fr Mukosa tells Mweetwa



CATHOLIC Church priests and Bishops won’t be be intimidated by the UPND government and that isolating individual clerics for political attacks such as Auxiliary Bishop of Chipata, Gabriel Msipu Phiri is being naïve and sacrilegious, Fr Andrew Chewe Mukosa has said.





And government has announced that it shall isolate Auxiliary Bishop Msipu from the Catholic Church and deal with him as an individual for criticizing the UPND government over its failure to deliver on its promises in the four years it has been in government.





Fr Mukosa says it is being ignorant for Cornelius Mweetwa, the Chief government Spokesperson to threaten and intimidate Auxiliary Bishop Msipu of Chipata Diocese for challenging the UPND to tell Zambians what it had done in the last four years.