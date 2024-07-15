WE’RE WORKING SILENTLY ON CASES FLAGGED BY FIC – ACC

ACC Director General Tom Shamakamba says the Commission started investigating cases highlighted in the 2023 FIC trends report last year.

The Financial Intelligence Centre revealed that it analysed 15,696 Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) in 2023, out of which 923 intelligence reports worth K13.58 billion were disseminated to Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs).

The Centre said the disseminated intelligence reports represented a 133 percent increase from 2022’s reports valued at K5.83 billion, the majority of which were related to suspected money laundering, corruption and tax evasion.

The report also revealed that the Centre froze 27 bank accounts containing US$2.8 million and K126.5 million in 2023 on suspicions of money laundering.

