West African bloc Ecowas lifts sanctions against Guinea

The West African regional grouping Ecowas said on Sunday that it was lifting sanctions it imposed on Guinea, a day after making a similar decision on military-led Niger.

The decision was taken at an extraordinary summit of Ecowas heads of state in Abuja, Nigeria.

The bloc also lifted “restrictions on the recruitment of citizens of the Republic of Mali to professional positions within Ecowas institutions” .

The organisation had imposed sanctions on Niger, Guinea, Mali and Burkina Faso and suspended them because of military coups in those countries between 2020 and last year.

“The authority instructs the president of the commission to invite all four Ecowas member states in transition to technical and consultative meetings of Ecowas as well as to all security-related meeting,” Ecowas said in a statement on Saturday.

It also urged Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger to reconsider their decision to withdraw from the organisation.

On Saturday, Ecowas heads of state ordered the reopening of their land borders with Niger as well as the lifting of asset freezes against Niger’s ruling generals on “humanitarian grounds”.

Analysts say the bloc’s decisions signal its desire to ensure the junta-led nations remain as members.