West destabilises DR Congo – South Africa’s Julius Malema

In South Africa, opposition politician Julius Malema accused the West of being behind the troubles in mineral-rich DR Congo.

“If there is any country that was messed up right from the beginning it was DRC. They have been destabilising that country for many years because they want those minerals,” Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), told South African broadcaster SABC.

DR Congo has vast supplies of minerals such as gold, tin, copper and coltan, which is a key ingredient in the manufacturing of mobile phones.

The country was initially exploited for its mineral wealth by Belgium, which colonised DR Congo in 1908.

Foreign multinationals continue to mine for key minerals in DR Congo.