WEST PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN TEAM CHALLENGES OPPOSITION TO SHARE VISION WITH ZAMBIANS.

2/3/25



UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Coordinator General Max Kasabi has challenged the opposition in Zambia to share their vision for the country with citizens instead of criticizing President Hakainde Hichilema and his New Dawn Administration on anything and everything government says and does regardless of the obvious benefits to the citizens.





He said this when he addressed PCT leaders drawn from the Constituency, Wards and poling stations in Mongu Central Constituency today in Ilute Ward, Mongu, where he made landmark announcements.





He called on the rank and file of all PCT structures from Constituency, Ward and Poling Station to go flat out and campaign for President Hichilema as well as defend the much appreciated social protection initiatives and programs being implemented in the province and Zambia in general.



” I hereby challenge the opposition to tell the Zambian people what they will do for them, instead of making political noises and saying nothing of substance.





Iam challenging them to tell the Zambians that they will stop Free Education, Scrap off increased and expanded CDF by reverting to the old K1.6m, Stop all Social protection programs order wage freeze and bring back the dreaded caderism which was the hallmark of the previous administration.





Whether they challenge President Hichilema as single parties or so called opposition alliance, the President will still whitewash them in 2026″

Coordinator General Kasabi said.





The meeting was also attended by the full Provincial team, Mongu Central Constituency Coordinator Lubinda Simungala reminded the people of the marginalization the province was subjected to by previous administrations.





He called on the people of Mongu Central Constituency and indeed Western Province to give President Hichilema 100% votes in 2026 polls, in order to continue enjoying

Wagon Media