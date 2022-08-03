WESTERN COUNTRIES MUST PAY REPARATIONS FOR SLAVE TRADE

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo says the payment of reparations to Africans for the damage caused by the slave trade centuries ago is “long overdue”.

In a series of tweets he re-iterated a speech he made at a summit on reparations and racial healing that laid out the case for money to be paid to the continent.

“It is time for Africa, 20 million of whose sons and daughters had their freedoms curtailed and sold into slavery, also to receive reparations,” he said.

The Ghanaian leader said the slave trade’s effects were “devastating” to the continent and the Diaspora and that the entire slavery period stifled “Africa’s economic, cultural and psychological progress”.