WESTERN NATIONS ISSUE ALERTS ON UPCOMING PROTESTS IN NIGERIA OVER ECONOMIC HARDSHIPS



The American, British, and Canadian governments fear marches planned for this week in Nigeria could turn violent.



The US, the UK, and Canada have issued security warnings to their citizens in Nigeria ahead of protests scheduled for this week over economic hardship and record inflation in the West African country.



The three countries’ embassies in Abuja published separate advisories on their websites, expressing concern about potential unrest during the demonstrations expected across Nigeria from Thursday to August 10.



The Canadian government warned that the protests “could turn violent at any time” and advised its citizens to avoid large gatherings while adhering to the orders of local authorities.



“Past protests have turned violent with little warning. Exercise caution when traveling,” the UK Foreign Office urged.



The US Embassy also advised American citizens to avoid demonstrations and “carry proper identification” amid an expected heightened security presence.



