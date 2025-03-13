WESTERN PROVINCE YOUTHS MAKE HISTORY WITH UNPRECEDENTED INTERNATIONAL YOUTH DAY GATHERING



By Timmy



Mongu, Zambia – In a show of unity and enthusiasm, thousands of youths from Western Province gathered to commemorate International Youth Day, earning praise from UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe.





The event, which featured cultural performances, exhibitions, and innovative showcases by young entrepreneurs, highlighted the critical role of youth in national development and governance. Government officials and civil society leaders urged the attendees to seize opportunities provided by the UPND-led government.





Mr. Simuuwe commended the youths, saying, “Congratulations, Western Province youths, for such an unprecedented gathering… what a big turn-out of youths at the occasion of the International Youth Day commemoration in Western Province.”





The UPND government has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering young people through job creation, skills training, and entrepreneurship programs. Local youth representatives expressed gratitude for the government’s support, calling for continued investment in education and employment programs.





As the UPND government prioritizes youth empowerment, it’s clear that the future of Zambia is in good hands.





