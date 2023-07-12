WE’VE EFFECTED OVER 130 ARRESTS FOR CORRUPTION RELATED OFFENCES SINCE 2021 – ACC

By Angela Muchinshi

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has revealed that since 2021, it has effected over 130 arrests on suspects of corruption-related offences and restricted or seized properties worth over K477 million.

In a statement yesterday in commemoration of the African Anti-Corruption Day, ACC Director General Tom Shamakamba urged members of the public to report corrupt practices to law enforcement agencie…

(Read full story @ Diggers.news)