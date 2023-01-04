We’ve learnt our lesson, sometimes you need to stay out of power to see things – PF

By Angela Muchinshi

PF presidential hopeful Mutotwe Kafwaya says the former ruling party has learnt its lessons, adding that sometimes it’s important to stay out of power in order to see things.

And Kafwaya says he has no problem supporting whoever will emerge victorious as PF president.

Speaking when he featured on Radio Phoenix’s “Let the people talk” programme, Tuesday, Kafwaya said he was now able to see …

» Read full story @ Diggers.news