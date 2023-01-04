We’ve learnt our lesson, sometimes you need to stay out of power to see things – PF
By Angela Muchinshi
PF presidential hopeful Mutotwe Kafwaya says the former ruling party has learnt its lessons, adding that sometimes it’s important to stay out of power in order to see things.
And Kafwaya says he has no problem supporting whoever will emerge victorious as PF president.
Speaking when he featured on Radio Phoenix’s “Let the people talk” programme, Tuesday, Kafwaya said he was now able to see …
» Read full story @ Diggers.news
Hmmmmmmm.
Now they are acting humble.
Only Hakainde’s incompetence will allow PF back.
And right now, PF have a chance to bounce back because no one has proved they were corrupt, and cost of living is much higher right now. And also the many lies the small god told, and is still telling.
Ah, I forgot 12 hour load shedding.