WE’VE MADE PROGRESS IN ENDING STREET VENDING – NKOMBO

LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister, Gary Nkombo, says there is progress in ending street vending in Lusaka after the clean up exercise on Tuesday.

Nkombo states that the decision to remove vendors from the Central Business District is part of government’s agenda to end illegalities which went on for many years.

On Tuesday the Lusaka City Council working with the Zambia Police raided on makeshift stands prompting anger among those affected.

Meanwhile, a senior resident of Mazabuka district has called for an amicable solution in resolving issues around street vending in the country.

