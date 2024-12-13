We’ve no plans to disclose contents of our Plan B – Lubinda





GIVEN Lubinda has dared the UPND government to proceed and take action against former President Edgar Lungu if they are convinced that he has committed an offence by announcing that the Patriotic Front (PF) has Plan B that will win democracy for Zambians.





Cornelius Mweetwa, the Government Chief Spokesperson has warned that unless Mr Lungu makes a full disclosure of the contents of his Plan B, the State will have no option but to view the plan as a security alert and seriously purse it.