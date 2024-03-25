WE’VE NO SACRED COWS – ACC

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) director general Thom Shamakamba says they have no sacred cows when it comes to fighting corruption as they are investigating past, present and future corruption.

Mr Shamakamba said this is contrary to assertions by some sections that the commission is being selective in the fight against corruption as it is only targeting those who served in the previous administration.

He said ACC is investigating corruption cases “without fear or favour” as President Hakainde Hichilema has given guidance.

“There are no sacred cows and the President [Hakainde Hichilema] has given direction to say if you commit an offence or you are involved in corruption, you are on your own,” Mr Shamakamba said in Solwezi last week during a media interaction.

ZDM