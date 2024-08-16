WE’VE PUMPED OUT 11M M3 OF WATER FROM SHAFTS 18, 28 – CNMC LUANSHYA COPPER MINES



CNMC Luanshya Copper Mines says it has pumped out 11 million cubic metres of water at its 18 and 28 Shafts.



In an interview, CNMC Corporate Affairs Manager Sydney Chileya disclosed that the stated volumes had been pumped using six out of the planned 13 total pump installations.



“The ultimate plan is to have 13 pumps installed. We have installed six so far, as you may be away these are tailor made pumps so that we went and then purchased them off the shelf.



A feasibility study was done, the manufacturer came on site and studied the environment and then went to manufacture the pumps.