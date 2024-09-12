WE’VE RECEIVED TREASURY AUTHORITY TO RECRUIT 4,029 HEALTH WORKERS – MOH



MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary for Administration Christopher Simoonga says the ministry has received treasury approval to recruit 4,029 health workers, with 1,322 of those positions allocated for promoting current staff.



In an interview, Monday, Prof Simoonga said the Secretary to the Treasury had written to the Public Service Management Division (PSMD), authorising the ministry to proceed with the recruitment process.



“We have just got financial authority or treasury authority [to now proceed with the recruitment of health workers].



Because the process is such that it is net recruitment or numbers of those who have to be added to the payroll, that was estimated for this year to be 4,000 recruits.



News Diggers